Andy Murray: Former world No 1 to play on grass in Stuttgart before Queen's Club and Wimbledon

Britain's Andy Murray will begin next year's grass-court campaign at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart before heading to Queen's Club and Wimbledon.

Murray, who is currently ranked 134 in the world, will feature at the ATP 250 in Germany for the first time.

The tournament runs from 4-12 June, meaning it overlaps with the French Open (22 May-5 June), although the Scot is not expected to begin his campaign until the first round on Monday, June 6 or Tuesday, June 7.

Not only Santa has great surprises for you today 🎅🏼 We‘re proud to announce that @andy_murray will start next year‘s #RoadToWimbledon in #Stuttgart! pic.twitter.com/xm9QheAd1k — MercedesCup (@MercedesCup) December 6, 2021

Organisers announced Murray's participation on Twitter, saying: "Not only Santa has great surprises for you today. We're proud to announce that Andy Murray will start next year's #RoadToWimbledon in #Stuttgart!"

The cinch Championships at Queen's Club follows(13-19 June), an venue where the Briton is a five-time winner and where he will be hoping to make his 15th appearance at the event.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray will then head to the All England Club for the third Grand Slam of the year, held between Monday, June 27 and Sunday, July 10.

"I'm always looking forward to the grass-court season, so I'll start my preparations for it a little earlier than usual next year. I will be playing on grass in Stuttgart for the first time and I am really looking forward to this new experience," Murray said.

Murray, 34, has said he hopes to make improvements to his game during the off-season having played eight consecutive tournaments following his US Open exit.

He will try to join Rafael Nadal (2015), Dominic Thiem (2016), Roger Federer (2018) and Marin Cilic (2021) in the club of Grand Slam champions who have also lifted the Mercedes Cup.

