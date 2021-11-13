Andy Murray: Briton confident his game will improve during the off-season and into 2022

Andy Murray hopes to make significant improvements in his game during the off-season

Andy Murray remains confident his game "will improve" during the off-season and into 2022, while the former world No 1 confirms he has no intention of playing Davis Cup later this month.

The Scot, who has overcome two hip surgeries, a number of niggling injuries and a groin problem which kept him out of action at the start of the year, has impressed in recent months.

Having played eight weeks in a row since the US Open, the 34-year-old has approached the kind of form spectators are accustomed to seeing from the three-time Grand Slam champion.

Murray has recorded fine wins against Frances Tiafoe and world top-10 player Hubert Hurkacz, while running the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev close.

"Obviously, next year I don't want to be playing competitions every single week" Andy Murray

"My game has not been that great - I don't think - in the matches that I have played but I've still been very competitive which should be really positive because there's no doubt I can play better," said Murray, who is currently ranked down at 143 in the world.

"My game will improve, I think, over the off-season. I'm pretty clear on the things I need to work on and just need to make sure that with my team we get a good plan in place to make sure that come the beginning of January those improvements have been made.

"There's a few things I definitely need to improve ahead of the new season and I think I should be able to do that.

"It's positive that I've had that kind of run of tournaments. I've had a few niggles here and there but nothing that's affected me in the matches. Obviously, next year I don't want to be playing competitions every single week. Ideally I want to be winning three, four, five matches at least in a few tournaments so I'm giving myself a little bit of a break and a little bit more time to work on my game and work on my body too."

Murray celebrates winning the Davis Cup in 2015

The former world No 1, a Davis Cup winner with Great Britain in 2015, has previously stated he has no intention of playing in the competition, which begins on November 25.

And after his bid to reach the Stockholm Open semi-finals was halted by Tommy Paul, Murray reiterated his future intentions.

He said: "I've played a lot and I do need to rest and recover. My body is a bit tired right now and I'm in need of a break. My time will be better spent at home with my family resting and preparing for the New Year."

Murray spoke about the possibility of adding Esteban Carril to his team going forward

Murray used Stockholm to test out Johanna Konta's former coach Esteban Carril and it appears the Spaniard could be in his plans moving forward.

"We spent four days together, which is not a lot of time, but the week overall has been positive," said Murray. "I like the way he is a character, he's very well prepared and sort of detail-oriented. I like that, but we'd obviously have to sit down, have a chat and speak to my team. See what we do moving forward.

"A decision hasn't been made on that yet."

The Scot felt he played his best tennis as an "offensive baseliner" and that is something the two-time Wimbledon champion will be working towards as he looks to compete with the very best in world tennis again.

