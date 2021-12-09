Australian Open: Tournament director Craig Tiley says no medical exemptions granted for players

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley says every player at the tournament must be vaccinated

No tennis players hoping to compete at the Australian Open have yet been granted medical exemption from vaccination, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Thursday, as he reiterated that everyone at Melbourne Park would need to be fully inoculated.

Tiley also said that Novak Djokovic being named on the Australian Open entry list on Wednesday implied nothing about his Covid-19 vaccination status, which the world No 1 has declined to disclose, citing privacy.

"To be clear up front, no one can play the Australian Open unless they are vaccinated," Tiley told the ABC.

"The only condition at which, outside of being vaccinated, that you could compete is if you receive a medically approved exemption from Australian authorities.

"I've seen reports this morning. There's been no medical exemptions that have been granted at this point."

Novak Djokovic will be bidding for a record 21st Grand Slam men's singles title if he plays at the tournament

Tiley added that appearing on the entry list had no bearing on whether Djokovic would actually be in Melbourne from January 17-30 seeking a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st men's Grand Slam singles title.

"Everyone goes on the entry list," Tiley said. "It's not a commitment list about exactly who's in the draw. That comes in several weeks' time when the actual list and draw gets finalised for the Australian Open."

Serena Williams was not on the list, having decided not to compete on advice from her medical team, and neither was Roger Federer, who is still recovering from a series of knee operations.

Djokovic said last week that he would be making a decision "very soon" about whether to travel to Australia.

His father Srdjan said last month that Djokovic was unlikely to play and described the vaccination requirement as being akin to "blackmail".

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android