Emma Raducanu tests positive for Covid-19 and withdraws from Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from this week’s Mubadala World Tennis Championship after testing positive for Covid-19.

The US Open champion, 19, was due to feature in the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi from Thursday alongside leading players from the men's and women's game, including Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal.

"I was very much looking forward to playing in front of the fans here in Abu Dhabi, but unfortunately after testing positive for Covid-19, I will have to postpone until the next opportunity," Raducanu said.

"I'm isolating as per rules and hopefully will be able to get back on court soon."

A statement from the tournament organisers added: "Emma is now isolating and following all necessary protocols. We wish her a quick recovery and hope to see her back on the court soon."

Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows in September, is due to travel to Australia after Christmas in preparation for next year's first major.

The British teenager will begin her first full season on the professional tour in the Melbourne Summer Set - one of the two WTA 250 events taking place at Melbourne Park from January 3.

Raducanu, world No 19, has won two out of five matches since her memorable run in New York.

