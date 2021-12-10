Andy Murray splits with coach Jamie Delgado with German Jan De Witt joining team
Former British and world No 1 Andy Murray splits with Jamie Delgado; experienced German coach Jan De Witt takes over on a trial period heading to Abu Dhabi as the Scot prepares for the Australian Open in January
By Raz Mirza
Last Updated: 10/12/21 3:34pm
Andy Murray has split with long-time coach Jamie Delgado with German Jan De Witt joining his team heading to Abu Dhabi for preparation ahead of the Australian Open.
The former world No 1 began working with Delgado in 2016, but the pair have decided to go their separate ways after five and a half years together.
Murray has been working with De Witt on a trial basis at the National Tennis Centre and the Scot will head to Abu Dhabi to prepare for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship with the German.
Murray will play Dominic Thiem in an exhibition match next week, while US Open champion Emma Raducanu will take on Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in the same event.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray has ended his short-term trial with Esteban Carril after working alongside Johanna Konta's former coach at the Stockholm Open.
De Witt has experience of working with former world No 6 Gael Monfils and Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili.
Delgado will now work with rising young talent Denis Shapovalov - Canadian world No 14.
He joined the Murray team in February 2016, working under Ivan Lendl at the time, and helped Murray win a second Wimbledon title as well as reaching world No 1 in the rankings.
Delgado took over from Lendl the following year and stayed with the Scot through his two hip operations and subsequent struggles to regain his form and fitness over the last couple of years.
