French Open: Amelie Mauresmo becomes first female tournament director at Roland Garros

Amelie Mauresmo has been appointed as the director of the French Open, becoming the first woman to lead the Roland Garros tournament.

Former world No 1 Mauresmo, 42, will succeed Guy Forget, who stepped down from the role on Tuesday with his contract expiring at the end of the year.

She is the first woman to lead the Roland-Garros tournament.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Fiv83jZpN3 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) December 9, 2021

"I am very proud to join the Roland Garros team. I have accepted the position of Tournament Director with clear ambitions," Mauresmo said.

"I will carry them out with the same high standards, freedom and passion that have always driven me."

The former world No 1, winner of the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2006, coached several top players, including Britain's Andy Murray between 2014 and 2016 and Lucas Pouille.

« Roland-Garros est le fil conducteur de ma vie » @AmeMauresmo, nouvelle Directrice du tournoi de Roland-Garros : pic.twitter.com/XAbg3MTfyr — FFT (@FFTennis) December 9, 2021

Julien Benneteau and Sebastien Grosjean, who captain France's Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup teams, respectively, have had their contracts renewed for another three years taking them through the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Gilles Moretton, President of the French Tennis Federation, said: "I am especially pleased and proud that our Federation will benefit from this new team, which harbours new ambitions for Roland Garros with Amelie Mauresmo, and, thanks to our two captains, an even stronger desire than ever to prepare the French teams so that they can triumph at the important events scheduled between now and 2024."

