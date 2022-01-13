Naomi Osaka: Four-time Grand Slam champion tops Forbes list of highest-earning female athletes
Naomi Osaka tops Forbes list of highest-earning female athletes; collectively, the 10 highest-paid female athletes earned a total of $166.6 million, which Forbes said was a 23 per cent increase over its 2020 list
Last Updated: 13/01/22 6:14pm
Naomi Osaka is the world's highest-paid female athlete, according to a list published by business magazine Forbes.
The Japanese star, who has helped raise awareness of mental health issues in sport, raked in $57.3 million in prize money and endorsements over the last year.
Nearly all of Osaka's earnings came from an endorsement portfolio that has added more than 10 brand partners over the last year-and-a-half.
- Djokovic in Australian Open draw | Raducanu to face Stephens
- Raducanu on Sydney defeat: You're one step better, you learn more
We can play against Zoe and Rocco lol https://t.co/oXLqL13dPZ— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 9, 2022
The four-time Grand Slam champion has commercial deals with the likes of Tag Heuer and Louis Vuitton, in addition to partnerships with Nike, Beats by Dre and Mastercard, among others.
She also owns equity stakes in BodyArmor and Hyperice as well as becoming an investor of professional women's soccer team, North Carolina Courage.
The list was published after a year in which Osaka withdrew from the French Open to focus on her mental health amid a public row over mandatory press conferences at the Grand Slam, saying they took too great a toll on her mental wellbeing.
Fellow tennis players Serena Williams ($45.9 million) and older sister Venus ($11.3 million) were next on the list. American gymnast Simone Biles ($10.1 million) and Spanish tennis player Garbine Muguruza ($8.8 million) rounded out the top five.
- Stay updated with the latest scores I results
- Updated ATP & WTA rankings
Tennis players made up five of the list's 10 spots, which Forbes said marked the sport's lowest tally in more than a decade and a dramatic change from 2019 when it claimed all 10.
South Korean golfer Ko Jin-young ($7.5 million), Indian badminton player P.V. Sindhu ($7.2 million), world No 1 tennis player Ashleigh Barty ($6.9 million), golfer Nelly Korda ($5.9 million) and basketball player Candace Parker ($5.7 million) were the other athletes in the top 10.
Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android