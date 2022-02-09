Novak Djokovic: World No 1 included on Indian Wells entry list along with Emma Raducanu and Cameron Norrie

Novak Djokovic was deported from the Australian Open because he was unvaccinated against Covid-19

World No 1 Novak Djokovic has been included on the tournament entry list for Indian Wells, which begins next month.

Djokovic had his visa revoked twice when he was eventually deported by the Australian government last month because he was not vaccinated against coronavirus.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who lost a last-ditch court bid to stay in the country, could now be in line to play at the prestigious Masters 1000 event held in California.

Djokovic flew home to Belgrade following his deportation from Australia

A statement released by organisers said: "The BNP Paribas Open will require valid proof of full vaccination to enter the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the tournament.

"Guidelines for the players are governed by the protocols established by their respective governing bodies, the WTA and ATP, as well as any restrictions established by the United States of America in regard to the vaccination status of international travellers entering the country".

Djokovic could have trouble even getting into the United States, because foreign air travellers have had to be fully vaccinated since November last year and provide proof before boarding flights, with limited exceptions.

He is scheduled to return to action at the ATP 500 Dubai Tennis Championships, which will take place between February 21-26.

Australian Open champions Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty are also on the list as well as British US Open champion Emma Raducanu and reigning Indian Wells men's champion, Cameron Norrie.

Norrie will look to replicate his extraordinary 2021 title run, in which he won his first Masters 1000 crown.

Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are also on the list of entries for the tournament which runs from March 7-20.

What happened to Djokovic in Australia

Djokovic received huge support from fans during his case in Australia

The 34-year-old Serb - a nine-time Australian Open champion - was deported after an 11-day rollercoaster involving two visa cancellations, two court challenges and five nights in two stints at an immigration detention hotel where asylum seekers are held.

He was originally granted a medical exemption to enter Australia by Tennis Australia and the state government of Victoria - after testing positive for coronavirus in mid-December.

Djokovic had his visa revoked on arrival in Melbourne, but he won a court appeal against that cancellation, which allowed him to remain in Australia.

He later acknowledged that his travel declaration was incorrect because it failed to indicate that he had been in multiple countries in the two-week period before his arrival in Australia.

He accepted the ruling before flying home to Serbia

Djokovic also admitted being interviewed in person by a journalist from a French magazine in December, even though he had tested positive for Covid-19 the day before.

His visa was then revoked for a second time after immigration minister Alex Hawke said the Serbian's presence in Australia posed a public health risk.

The minister argued that Djokovic risked whipping up anti-vaccination sentiment and causing civil unrest during Australia's worst outbreak of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Djokovic said he was "extremely disappointed" but accepted the ruling before flying home to Belgrade.

