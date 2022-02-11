Juan Martin del Potro: Former US Open champion withdraws from Rio Open amid retirement talk

Juan Martin del Potro has pulled out of Rio Open amid retirement talk

Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from next week's Rio Open which could bring down the curtain on a career that has been blighted by a number of serious injuries.

Del Potro, who lost on his comeback in the first round of the Argentina Open to compatriot Federico Delbonis on Tuesday, had earlier said that the events in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro would possibly be his last.

Me hicieron muy Feliz!!!

Eternamente agradecido. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/fZwwpk6oYd — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) February 9, 2022

"Juan Martin del Potro unfortunately will not compete in the Rio Open. It's always been a dream to have him with us and we've come very close to being able to do it," organisers of the ATP 500 Rio Open said in a statement.

"We want much success in the future and know that the doors of Rio Open will always be open to you."

@delpotrojuan te deseo lo mejor en esta nueva etapa de tu vida!!!! Contento de ser testigo de todos tus logros 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/a7sxyxYjPZ — Juan Sebastian Cabal (@juanscabal) February 10, 2022

The 33-year-old, who won the US Open men singles title in 2009, has been troubled by a knee injury in recent years, with the loss to compatriot Federico Delbonis this week his first outing since March 2019.

Asked if fans would see him play again, a teary Del Potro said: "I don't know if it's going to happen, because the pain in my knee is very high. But I will keep doing a big effort to fix the knee, and if I get that, maybe I will have another chance to play."

It has been an honor to share this journey with @delpotrojuan. We’ve been at this together since our days as juniors all the way to reaching Slam titles. You were an inspiration to us all on tour & to kids around the world. pic.twitter.com/W8j4X5Yuk6 — Marin Cilic (@cilic_marin) February 10, 2022

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Del Potro lost to Federico Delbonis in what appeared to be a farewell match in front of his home fans at the Argentina Open. Pictures courtesy of Amazon Prime Video Del Potro lost to Federico Delbonis in what appeared to be a farewell match in front of his home fans at the Argentina Open. Pictures courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

After turning professional in 2005, Del Potro won 22 titles and also made the semi-finals at the French Open and Wimbledon.

