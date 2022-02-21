Rafael Nadal: Grand Slam record holder seeking to continue his perfect start to the 2022 season in Acapulco

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rafael Nadal is recovered and ready for his first tournament since winning the Australian Open Rafael Nadal is recovered and ready for his first tournament since winning the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal says he is "excited to just keep playing tennis" as he looks to continue his perfect start to the 2022 season in Acapulco.

The Spaniard is 10-0 for the year, collecting a trophy at the Melbourne Summer Set before his incredible record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Nadal claimed a historic 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne

Nadal produced an historic five-set comeback against Daniil Medvedev in the final in Melbourne and the duo are on another collision course at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel.

"I am here because I feel that I can," said 35-year-old Nadal. "After Australia there have been some super happy moments, the emotional moments to be back home and share it with the people that I love.

"Bu then of course, the body goes down a little bit. But honestly it was not that bad so I was able to start practising relatively early again.

"I feel that I want to keep going and that's why I'm here. I am excited and I know the draw here is a big challenge, but I'm excited to just keep playing tennis."

Nadal (right) believes Daniil Medvedev deserves to be No 1

Medvedev is in charge of his own destiny in his bid to overtake Novak Djokovic atop the ATP Rankings, knowing a title in Acapulco would see him rise to No 1.

Nadal believes it's just a matter of time before it happens, saying: "Novak (Djokovic) is 34, 35 this year. I am 36, Roger (Federer) is 40. So the watch never stops. That's the circle of life, and it's normal that the young generation is coming and going to go higher in the ranking than us.

"We can't afford a 100 per cent full calendar and because they are very good.

"So Daniil (Medvedev) is a very solid player, he's having an amazing career and in some way I think he deserves to be fighting for the number one, without a doubt. So I wish him all the best."

How can Medvedev climb to No 1 on 28 February?

Medvedev wins the Acapulco title, regardless of Djokovic’s results in Dubai.



Medvedev reaches the Acapulco final and Djokovic does not win the Dubai title.



Medvedev reaches the Acapulco semi-finals and Djokovic does not reach the Dubai final.



Medvedev reaches the Acapulco quarter-finals and Djokovic does not reach the Dubai semi-finals.



Medvedev reaches the second round in Acapulco and Djokovic does not reach the Dubai semi-finals.



Medvedev loses in the first round in Acapulco and Djokovic does not reach the Dubai quarter-finals.



Nadal, Federer and Djokovic have held the No 1 spot in the ATP rankings every year from 2004 to 2021 except for 2016, when Andy Murray took top spot.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android