Emma Raducanu: British No 1 to miss next week's WTA event in Monterrey due to leg injury

Emma Raducanu retired in Guadalajara on Wednesday after suffering a leg injury while playing Daria Saville

Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the WTA tournament in Monterrey next week after injury forced her to retire in the final set of a match in Guadalajara on Wednesday.

The British No 1 and 2021 US Open champion suffered a minor issue with her left leg during a gruelling first-round match against Daria Saville, which lasted over three and a half hours.

The 19-year-old is next scheduled to play in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells from March 9.

Raducanu, if fit to play, will receive a first-round bye and not play her opening match until March 11 or 12.

The Bromley-based player's clash with Saville was her first outing since her defeat to Danka Kovinic in the second round of the Australian Open, a game in which Raducanu was hampered by a hand blister.

Her pre-season training in December was also disrupted by a bout of Covid-19.

Rublev, Vesely reach Dubai final

Andrey Rublev is chasing a singles title for the second successive week

In the men's event in Dubai, Russia's Andrey Rublev remains on course to win a singles title for the second week running.

The World No 7- who claimed his ninth ATP Tour singles crown in Marseille last week - defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) to reach the final in the UAE.

Rublev's opponent will be the Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely, who followed his quarter-final victory over Novak Djokovic by beating Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-3).

Djokovic's defeat to Vesely on Thursday means the Serb will be overtaken by Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the top of the world rankings on Monday.

