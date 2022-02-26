Cam Norrie sets up date with Rafael Nadal in Acapulco final

Cam Norrie set up a showdown with Rafael Nadal in Acapulco

Cam Norrie extended his win streak to eight straight matches to set up a date with Rafael Nadal in the Acapulco final.

The British No 1 prevented world No 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas from reaching a second straight final in Acapulco, winning 6-4 6-4 in an hour 18 minutes.

He now has an opportunity to add to his title in Delray Beach last week, but he has 21-time Grand Slam champion, Nadal standing in his way.

De Los Cabos a Acapulco. Este sábado será un GRAN día para Cameron Norrie. 👏🏼 #StrongerThanEver pic.twitter.com/cbrG5IR1gp — Abierto de Tenis Los Cabos (@AbiertoLosCabos) February 26, 2022

"I wasn't really feeling well in the start of the match. I had some nerves, but my serve really kept me in there," Norrie said.

"I was able to dictate play, and get into his backhand while defending my forehand."

Norrie will be playing for his fourth ATP Tour title on Saturday, with his first coming in Los Cabos and his biggest in Indian Wells, both in 2021.

Nadal beat new world No 1 Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-3 in a rematch of their Australian Open clash to storm into the final.

"I played some amazing points on the break points," said Nadal. "The second set was very emotional. Daniil was playing very aggressive - drop shots, winners. It was a very difficult set. I feel lucky to win that set because he had a lot of chances."

Nadal will now put his 14-match run on the line against Norrie.

The Spaniard leads that head-to-head 3-0, winning all three matches in straight sets.

"His level of tennis is huge. He improved a lot at the beginning of last year, and this year he continues," Nadal said of Norrie.

"It's going to be a big challenge, but we are in the final of a 500 here in Acapulco, so [I] can't expect an easy opponent. I'm excited about being in the final."

