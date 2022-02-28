Daniil Medvedev: The 26-year-old passes Novak Djokovic to become new world No 1
Daniil Medvedev becomes the 27th player to reach No 1 in the ATP Rankings ending Novak Djokovic's 361 weeks at the top of men's tennis; "I just want to thank everybody for the big support"
Last Updated: 28/02/22 7:04am
Daniil Medvedev has ended Novak Djokovic's 361 weeks at the top of men's tennis to become the 27th world No 1 in the ATP rankings.
Medvedev (8,615 points) passes Djokovic (8,465), who held the top spot in men's tennis for a record 361 total weeks.
"Of course I am happy to reach No 1," said Medvedev. "It was my goal since I was young and especially my goal in the latest times.
"I got a lot of messages from many people and from other tennis players and I just want to thank everybody for the big support."
Guaranteed to claim the top spot when Djokovic lost in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships against Jiri Vesely, Medvedev has won 13 tour-level titles, including four Masters 1000 crowns.
He also claimed the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals trophy in 2020.
Medvedev is the first player outside the 'Big Four' of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to hold the top spot in 18 years, three weeks and six days, since Andy Roddick on February 1, 2004.
The last time there was a new world No 1 was more than five years ago, when Murray clinched top spot on November 7, 2016.
Players who have reached ATP world No 1
|Player
|Date reached No 1
|Ilie Nastase
|23 August 1973
|John Newcombe
|3 June 1974
|Jimmy Connors
|29 July 1974
|Bjorn Borg
|23 August 1977
|John McEnroe
|3 March 1980
|Ivan Lendl
|28 February 1983
|Mats Wilander
|12 September 1988
|Stefan Edberg
|13 August 1990
|Boris Becker
|28 January 1991
|Jim Courier
|10 February 1992
|Pete Sampras
|12 April 1993
|Andre Agassi
|10 April 1995
|Thomas Muster
|12 February 1996
|Marcelo Rios
|30 March 1998
|Carlos Moya
|15 March 1999
|Yevgeny Kafelnikov
|3 May 1999
|Patrick Rafter
|26 July 1999
|Marat Safin
|20 November 2000
|Gustavo Kuerten
|4 December 2000
|Lleyton Hewitt
|19 November 2001
|Juan Carlos Ferrero
|8 September 2003
|Andy Roddick
|3 November 2003
|Roger Federer
|2 February 2004
|Rafael Nadal
|18 August 2008
|Novak Djokovic
|4 July 2011
|Andy Murray
|7 November 2016
|Daniil Medvedev
|28 February 2022
