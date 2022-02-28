Tennis News

News

Daniil Medvedev: The 26-year-old passes Novak Djokovic to become new world No 1

Daniil Medvedev becomes the 27th player to reach No 1 in the ATP Rankings ending Novak Djokovic's 361 weeks at the top of men's tennis; "I just want to thank everybody for the big support"

Last Updated: 28/02/22 7:04am

Reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev has become the new world No 1 - overtaking Novak Djokovic
Reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev has become the new world No 1 - overtaking Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev has ended Novak Djokovic's 361 weeks at the top of men's tennis to become the 27th world No 1 in the ATP rankings.

Medvedev (8,615 points) passes Djokovic (8,465), who held the top spot in men's tennis for a record 361 total weeks.

"Of course I am happy to reach No 1," said Medvedev. "It was my goal since I was young and especially my goal in the latest times.

"I got a lot of messages from many people and from other tennis players and I just want to thank everybody for the big support."

Medvedev reached his fourth major final at this year's Australian Open where he lost out to Rafael Nadal
Medvedev reached his fourth major final at this year's Australian Open where he lost out to Rafael Nadal

Guaranteed to claim the top spot when Djokovic lost in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships against Jiri Vesely, Medvedev has won 13 tour-level titles, including four Masters 1000 crowns.

He also claimed the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals trophy in 2020.

Medvedev is the first player outside the 'Big Four' of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to hold the top spot in 18 years, three weeks and six days, since Andy Roddick on February 1, 2004.

Also See:

The last time there was a new world No 1 was more than five years ago, when Murray clinched top spot on November 7, 2016.

Players who have reached ATP world No 1

Player Date reached No 1
Ilie Nastase 23 August 1973
John Newcombe 3 June 1974
Jimmy Connors 29 July 1974
Bjorn Borg 23 August 1977
John McEnroe 3 March 1980
Ivan Lendl 28 February 1983
Mats Wilander 12 September 1988
Stefan Edberg 13 August 1990
Boris Becker 28 January 1991
Jim Courier 10 February 1992
Pete Sampras 12 April 1993
Andre Agassi 10 April 1995
Thomas Muster 12 February 1996
Marcelo Rios 30 March 1998
Carlos Moya 15 March 1999
Yevgeny Kafelnikov 3 May 1999
Patrick Rafter 26 July 1999
Marat Safin 20 November 2000
Gustavo Kuerten 4 December 2000
Lleyton Hewitt 19 November 2001
Juan Carlos Ferrero 8 September 2003
Andy Roddick 3 November 2003
Roger Federer 2 February 2004
Rafael Nadal 18 August 2008
Novak Djokovic 4 July 2011
Andy Murray 7 November 2016
Daniil Medvedev 28 February 2022

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android

Trending

©2022 Sky UK