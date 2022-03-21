Emma Raducanu: US Open champion could finally face her idol Simona Halep at Miami Open

Simona Halep and Emma Raducanu could finally meet at the Miami Open

US Open champion Emma Raducanu could finally face her idol and former World No 1 Simona Halep following the Miami Open draw.

With 27 of the world's top 30 players playing at the WTA 1000 event, the British No 1 will have to come through a stacked bottom section of the first quarter containing Halep and sixth seed Karolina Pliskova.

Raducanu, whose father, Ian, hails from Romania has previously admitted to growing up idolising Halep.

Potential Round of 16 by seeding

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [15] Elina Svitolina



[11] Emma Raducanu vs [6] Karolina Pliskova



[3] Anett Kontaveit vs [13] Angelique Kerber



[9] Danielle Collins vs [8] Ons Jabeur



[5] Paula Badosa vs [12] Victoria Azarenka



[16] Jessica Pegula vs [4] Maria Sakkari



[7] Garbiñe Muguruza vs [10] Jelena Ostapenko



[14] Coco Gauff vs [2] Iga Swiatek



There have been two separate occasions when Raducanu and Halep had been scheduled to meet - at the Transylvania Open and Australian Open - but the 19-year-old has missed her chance both times after being knocked out.

Raducanu has a bye in the opening round in Miami but will face either Czech Katerina Siniakova or a qualifier in round two.

If she comes through that, there is every chance she could play Halep at long last.

The Romanian also has a bye through round one, and will play the winner of Daria Saville and Greet Minnen.

The two-time Grand Slam champion is in good form, having reached the semi-finals at Indian Wells last week.

Sixth seed Karolina Pliskova could meet Raducanu or Halep in the fourth round, should she make it that far.

Anett Kontaveit heads up the second quarter of the draw, while former World No 1s Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber sit in the same quarter, as does 18th seed Leylah Fernandez, last year's US Open runner-up.

Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa head up the third quarter, with No 2 seed Iga Swiatek, who has won her past 11 matches by sweeping to titles in the first two WTA 1000 events, in Doha and Indian Wells, in the fourth quarter.

The Pole could possibly face local hope Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android