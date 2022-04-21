Emma Raducanu wins to set up quarter-final clash with world number one Iga Swiatek in Stuttgart

Emma Raducanu in competing in her first WTA Tour event on clay in Stuttgart

Emma Raducanu won back-to-back matches for the first time in six months to set up a quarter-final clash with world No 1 Iga Swiatek at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

The US Open champion started and finished strongly to defeat German Tamara Korpatsch 6-0 2-6 6-1 in her first WTA Tour event on clay.

The 19-year-old, who beat American Storm Sanders in straight sets in round one, picked up where she left off against lucky loser Korpatsch, dropping just seven points in an incredibly one-sided first set.

But the German found her range in the second and began to put significant pressure on Raducanu, who was unable to come up with the answers.

The British player dug in to hold at the start of the deciding set and then threw Korpatsch off her rhythm with a series of high balls before riding her momentum to the finish line.

Speaking on-court afterwards, Raducanu said: "Overall I feel like Tamara came out in the second set and played some unbelievable tennis.

"I didn't even think that I was making too many mistakes but I dropped the ball slightly short and she was all over it. For me it was just about regrouping for the third set and trying to stay aggressive."

World number one Iga Swiatek of Poland awaits Emma Raducanu in the quarter finals

In just her second WTA Tour quarter-final, Raducanu faces the formidable task of taking on Pole Swiatek, who is on a 20-match winning streak and has lost just three games in her last six sets.

Their only previous meeting came in the quarter-finals of the girls' singles at Wimbledon in 2018, when Swiatek won 6-0 6-1.

"Of course she's in great form and it will be an interesting match but she's No 1 in the world," said Raducanu. "I feel like I've got no pressure going out there, playing on clay against her, so I'm looking forward to the match."

