French Open: Rafael Nadal eases through to second round with straight sets win against Jordan Thompson

Rafael Nadal is through to the second round of the French Open after beating Jordan Thompson in a straight sets victory. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Rafael Nadal eased through the opening round of the French Open claiming victory against Jordan Thompson.

Nadal was in his element in Paris, winning in straight sets, 6-2 6-2 6-2, and comfortably seeing himself through to the second round.

A chronic foot injury has hampered Nadal's season so far and so a routine victory on his hunt for a 14th French Open win will certainly bolster the 21-time Grand Slam winner's confidence.

Nadal is in the same quarter of the draw as Novak Djokovic and will face either Corentin Moutet or Stan Wawrinka in the second round.

