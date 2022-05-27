Cameron Norrie knocked out of French Open in third round

Cameron Norrie was the last British man in the singles draw at the French Open

British No 1 Cameron Norrie has been knocked out of the French Open in the third round after a four-set defeat to Karen Khachanov.

Norrie was aiming to progress into the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, but fell 6-2 7-5 5-7 6-4 to the 21st seed.

The British No 1's defeat ends British interest in the singles main draws at the clay-court Grand Slam in Paris.

Norrie had a host of early chances he had to press ahead against Khachanov. In the first set alone, he forced eight break points but did not convert one of them.

By the time the British player was 4-2 down in the second, he had missed 11 opportunities to break in total, while Khachanov had converted all three of his.

At the 12th time of asking, Norrie did make a breakthrough, a well-worked point finished with a volley at the net to bring the second set back on serve.

Then a set point for Norrie on the Khachanov serve came and went, and instead, it was the 21st seed's power which forced the errors and secured him a two-set lead.

It was the same story at the start of the third; Norrie created two break points, missed both and was immediately broken again.

Khachanov allowed the 10th seed back into the set twice, and Norrie finished the job with a break to take it into a fourth.

The effort seemed to have taken its toll on Norrie though and Khachanov started the set - now being played under the Parisian floodlights - like a metro train, as he roared 5-1 ahead.

Norrie battled to the end, saving three match points before breaking for 3-5, but he succumbed to a powerful service game, which Khachanov finished with an ace down the middle.

"Cameron is a really good player," Khachanov said on court after. "He makes you feel like you need to build every point.

"It was a really awesome contest, I enjoyed it but I'm destroyed! The energy here in Paris always is great - I always say that this is one of my favourite Grand Slams. I always play well here and I just want to continue that way."

Alcaraz beats Korda on Court Philippe-Chatrier

Carlos Alcaraz moves into the fourth round at Roland Garros

In the other late match on Friday evening, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to reach the fourth round of the French Open since Novak Djokovic in 2006.

Alcaraz, who is 19, advanced by beating Sebastian Korda 6-4 6-4 6-2 on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

This outcome reversed the result of a meeting between the two at the Monte Carlo Open last month, which Korda won to account for Alcaraz's only loss on clay in 20 matches in 2022.

It also was a much smoother ride for Alcaraz than his second-round match at Roland Garros on Wednesday. During that contest, he had to save a match point before coming back to win in five against fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Alcaraz improved to 31-3 overall this year, with a tour-leading four titles. He will now face off against Khachanov in the fourth round.

