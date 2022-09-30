Cameron Norrie pulls out of Korea Open quarter-final against Jenson Brooksby

British number one Cameron Norrie has been forced to pull out of the Korea Open due to illness.

Norrie was due to play a quarter-final match against American Jenson Brooksby on Friday after beating Japan's Kaichi Uchida 6-2 6-2 in the previous round, but the 27-year-old said he was suffering from jet lag.

The ATP confirmed to Sky Sports News that Norrie has pulled out and Brooksby has been awarded a walkover into the semi-finals.

Norrie, who is currently world No 8, must maintain a top-eight ranking to qualify for the season-ending ATP finals in Turin in November.

Image: Cameron Norrie complained he was suffering with jet lag after his win against Kaichi Uchida

He has won two titles this year, reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon and made the top 10 for the first time in his career.

Norrie is the third seeded player to withdraw from the Korea Open after sixth seed Borna Coric dropped out on Monday and third seed Taylor Fritz withdrew on Thursday.

He is expected to play in the Japan Open, which begins in Tokyo on October 3.

Norrie's withdrawal means Brooksby will now play Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the semi-finals on Saturday.