Dan Evans reaches Barcelona Open semi-finals | Novak Djokovic suffers shock defeat in Bosnia

Dan Evans is into the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open after coming from a set down to beat Francisco Cerundolo.

British No 2 Evans rallied from losing the first set 6-2 to win the second 7-5 before claiming the decider 6-3 to book a last-four meeting with No 1 seed and world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz in Spain.

Novak Djokovic, though, suffered a shock quarter-final exit at the Srpska Open in Bosnia and Herzegovina, losing 6-4 7-6 (8-6) to fellow Serb Dusan Lajovic with the world No 1 converting just one of the 16 break points he manufactured.

The 35-year-old needed to come from a set down to beat French teenager Luca Van Assche in the previous round but could not do likewise against world No 70 Lajovic.

Image: Djokovic suffered a shock defeat to fellow Serb Dusan Lajovic in the quarter-finals of the Srpska Open

Djokovic's disappointment came a week after he was eliminated in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters by Lorenzo Musetti.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion told reporters before the Srpska Open his elbow "was not in ideal shape".

Lajovic: Biggest win of my career

Lajovic said of his victory: "I am overwhelmed, it is the biggest win of my career.

Image: Djokovic was knocked out in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters last week

"The emotions are very mixed because I'm playing here in front of the home town and I'm also playing against a good friend and he's a hero of our country.

"Beating him, it's something that I didn't even think was going to be possible, but it happened.

"His percentage of the first serve was not the greatest, so I was able to use that to my advantage. Overall, I think it was very good tennis from my side."

Earlier on Friday, second seed Andrey Rublev beat Damir Dzumhur 7-5 6-3 to reach the semi-finals, with the Russian now the strong favourite to win the title following Djokovic's exit.

Barcelona Open semi-finals (player seeding in brackets)

Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs Dan Evans (12)

Lorenzo Musetti (9) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (2)

Srpska Open semi-finals (player seeding in brackets)

Dusan Lajovic vs Miomir Kecmanović (4)

Alex Molčan vs Andrey Rublev (2)