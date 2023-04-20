Dan Evans reaches Barcelona Open semi-finals | Novak Djokovic suffers shock defeat in Bosnia

Dan Evans to play Carlos Alcaraz in Barcelona Open semi-finals on Saturday; world No 1 Novak Djokovic eliminated in quarter-final of Srpska Open by fellow Serb Dusan Lajovic; Djokovic said earlier this week his elbow was "not in ideal shape"
Friday 21 April 2023 20:07, UK
Dan Evans is into the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open after coming from a set down to beat Francisco Cerundolo.
British No 2 Evans rallied from losing the first set 6-2 to win the second 7-5 before claiming the decider 6-3 to book a last-four meeting with No 1 seed and world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz in Spain.
Novak Djokovic, though, suffered a shock quarter-final exit at the Srpska Open in Bosnia and Herzegovina, losing 6-4 7-6 (8-6) to fellow Serb Dusan Lajovic with the world No 1 converting just one of the 16 break points he manufactured.
The 35-year-old needed to come from a set down to beat French teenager Luca Van Assche in the previous round but could not do likewise against world No 70 Lajovic.
Djokovic's disappointment came a week after he was eliminated in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters by Lorenzo Musetti.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion told reporters before the Srpska Open his elbow "was not in ideal shape".
Lajovic said of his victory: "I am overwhelmed, it is the biggest win of my career.
"The emotions are very mixed because I'm playing here in front of the home town and I'm also playing against a good friend and he's a hero of our country.
"Beating him, it's something that I didn't even think was going to be possible, but it happened.
"His percentage of the first serve was not the greatest, so I was able to use that to my advantage. Overall, I think it was very good tennis from my side."
Earlier on Friday, second seed Andrey Rublev beat Damir Dzumhur 7-5 6-3 to reach the semi-finals, with the Russian now the strong favourite to win the title following Djokovic's exit.
Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs Dan Evans (12)
Lorenzo Musetti (9) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (2)
Dusan Lajovic vs Miomir Kecmanović (4)
Alex Molčan vs Andrey Rublev (2)