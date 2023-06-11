Katie Swan misses chance to become British No 1 after Surbiton final loss

Yanina Wickmayer came out on top of a three-set battle with Katie Swan to win the Lexus Surbiton Trophy, preventing her opponent becoming the British No 1.

Wickmayer came back from a set down to win 2-6 6-4 7-6 three weeks before both players head to Wimbledon. Victory would have seen Swan leapfrog Katie Boulter and be ranked as the top British female tennis player. Boulter had disposed Emma Raducanu from the top of the rankings last week in Surbiton.

The pair were not deterred by the Surbiton heat as they battled at a high intensity with lengthy exchanges which resulted in Swan taking a 4-2 lead in the first set.

Swan's serve proved to be a decisive weapon early on as Wickmayer struggled to deal with the 24-year-old's precision which allowed her to be on the front foot in exchanges before she closed out the first set 6-2.

But Wickmayer began to find her feet in the second as she jostled into a 5-4 lead, with Swan finally beginning to falter.

And the Belgian made no mistake in drawing level after she forced errors out of eighth seed Swan to close out the second set.

Wickmayer really began to show her class in the final set with some moments of excellence for which her opponent had no answers.

These came in the form of her returns, with her decision to choose placement over power proving to be a masterstroke as she firmed her grip on the tie late on.

Swan managed to take the deciding set to a tie-break but came up short after Wickmayer stormed into a 6-1 lead before rounding off the set to be crowned champion.

In a court-side interview broadcast by the LTA, Swan said: "I feel like it was a high-level match all the way through.

"It was tough because as soon as I dropped my levels slightly she was all over me and I had to maintain that for as long as I could. It was so tough but it was really high level overall.

"She is in unbelievable shape, I don't know how she can be that good after having a baby. I think it's incredible what she's doing."