US Open 2023: Liam Broady, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart among Brits in qualifying action for final Grand Slam

Six British players have been named in the qualifying entry list for the US Open including Liam Broady, Heather Watson and Harriet Dart.

Jan Choinski, Katie Swan and Lily Miyazaki are the three others Brits who will be in action, while Ryan Peniston, Sonay Kartal, Naiktha Bains and Emily Appleton are alternates.

The US Open takes place from August 28 to September 10 live on Sky Sports with a minimum of 135 hours of competition throughout the two-week Grand Slam tournament. Sky Sports subscribers on Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and the Sky Sports app will be able to watch all courts for the first time on Sky Sports.

Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage will be in the main draw, but 2021 champion Emma Raducanu will be relying on a wild card.

Raducanu returned to the practice court for the first time on Wednesday after undergoing operations on both wrists and one ankle at the beginning of May.

How to watch the US Open?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the US Open live and exclusive on Sky Sports from August 28 to September 10. All courts will be available to watch for the first time.

2023 will see the return of the US Open Tennis Championships to Sky Sports and the broadcaster promises to give fans live coverage of the Grand Slam like never before.

Coverage starts on August 28 and will be fronted by Gigi Salmon. An all-star line-up of tennis experts will join her including Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Jo Konta, Feliciano Lopez, Marion Bartoli, Jordanne Whiley, Laura Robson, Jamie Murray, Karthi Gnanasegaram, Emma Paton, with Jonathan Overend.

Across Sky Sports' linear channels and on Sky Sports digital and social channels, tennis fans can enjoy extensive coverage, including both the Men's and Women's tournaments, alongside respective Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Juniors, and Wheelchair competitions.

Both the USTA and Sky Sports share the joint ambition to deliver world-class live coverage, using innovative technology to show the breadth of what the US Open has to offer while engaging new and younger audiences in the sport.

The new partnership between Sky Sports and the US Open begins this year, running through to and including the 2027 event.