Nick Kyrgios withdraws from 2023 US Open due to injury to miss fourth Grand Slam in a row

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the 2023 US Open, live on Sky Sports, as his wait for a return to a Grand Slam continues due to injury.

The Australian pulled out of Wimbledon in July due to a wrist injury, and missed the Australian and French Open this year through injury issues too.

The 28-year-old missed his home Grand Slam with a knee injury before sitting out of Roland Garros after suffering a foot injury.

Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff was also announced as having withdrawn from the US Open, with Argentine pair Diego Schwartzman and Facundo Diaz Acosta moving into the Main Draw.

Kyrgios' time away from the sport has resulted in him dropping in the ATP rankings down to No. 92 in the world.

Hours before Kyrgios withdrew from Wimbledon in early July, he was asked at a pre-tournament news conference whether he missed tennis during all of the time away.

"No, I don't miss the sport at all, to be fair. I was almost dreading coming back a little bit," he said with the hint of a smile. "But it's my job."

