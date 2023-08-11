 Skip to content

Andy Murray withdraws from National Bank Open with abdominal strain

Andy Murray had set up third-round meeting with Italian Jannik Sinner on Thursday at the National Bank Open in Toronto before withdrawing; He is set to take part in the US Open - live on Sky Sports from August 28 to September 10

Friday 11 August 2023 06:59, UK

ANDY MURRAY of UNITED KINGDOM reacts during the Gentlemen&#39;s Singles First Round match against RYAN PENISTON of UNITED KINGDOM in the Championships, Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, the United Kingdom on July 4, 2023. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )
Image: Andy Murray will take no farther part in the National Bank Open in Toronto

Andy Murray has withdrawn from his match with Italy's Jannik Sinner in Toronto due to an abdominal strain.

The pair were set to play in the round of 16 at the National Bank Open on Thursday but Murray decided not to risk any further injury.

In a statement, Murray said: "I had a very similar issue last year in the tournament in Stuttgart before Wimbledon which forced me to miss the Queen's Club tournament and I was able to play Wimbledon.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"It took me about 10 to 12 days before I was feeling good again.

"This is not as bad as that but obviously the danger if you compete and play on it is you make it worse.

Trending

"So, I'll need to see how it develops over the coming days and hopefully feel better in a few days. I'm really sorry. Thank you."

Sinner will now play France's Gael Monfils in the quarter-finals after he overcame Australian Aleksandar Vukic.

Also See:

Murray is still set to play in the US Open, which is live on Sky Sports from August 28 to September 10.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch the return of Premier League and more this week