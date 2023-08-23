US Open: Great Britain's Lily Miyazaki and Liam Broady reach second round of qualifying for Flushing Meadows Grand Slam

British players Lily Miyazaki and Liam Broady's hopes of reaching the US Open for the first time remain alive after they won their opening qualifying matches in New York.

Miyazaki defeated Ukraine's Daria Snigur 6-3 6-2 in the women's event on Wednesday, before Broady recovered from losing the first set to beat Jelle Sels of the Netherlands 4-6 6-1 6-2 in the men's.

Both Brits now need two more victories to make next week's main draw at Flushing Meadows, with the final Grand Slam of the year live on Sky Sports from Monday.

Tokyo-born Miyazaki, who began representing Great Britain in 2022, will face Russia's Valeria Savinykh on Thursday after beating a player in Snigur ranked 84 places above her, while Broady's next opponent will be another Dutchman in Jesper de Jong.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Elsewhere in men's qualifying on Wednesday, Britain's Jan Choinski lost 6-3 6-3 to Sho Shimabukuro of Japan.

Choinski made the second round of Wimbledon earlier this summer before losing to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage have qualified directly for the US Open due to their rankings inside the world's top 100.

Harriet Dart reached the second round of qualifying on Tuesday but Heather Watson was knocked out

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at some of the most iconic winning moments throughout the history of the US Open

The US Open returns to Sky Sports on Monday August 28 with the promise to give fans live coverage of the Grand Slam like never before.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the US Open live and exclusive on Sky Sports from August 28 to September 10. All courts will be available to watch for the first time

Sky welcomes tennis back to its channels this year with the US Open being one of the most prestigious Grand Slam tournaments, adding to the existing sports portfolio and reaffirming the broadcaster as the home of live sport in the UK & Ireland.

The final days in August will mark the start of the final Grand Slam of 2023, as the tours head to the US Open. We ask the key questions ahead of this year's tournament at Flushing Meadows...

Stream the US Open on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime.