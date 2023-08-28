Andy Murray's opening US Open match against Corentin Moutet to be shown live on Sky Showcase

Andy Murray's opening US Open match against Corentin Moutet will be shown live on Sky Showcase on Tuesday, meaning it will be available in all Sky homes - even those without a Sky Sports package.

The match will be shown from 6pm following Katie Boulter's contest with France's Diane Parry.

Other matches will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Action channels and also available via streaming services.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player From Novak Djokovic to Iga Swiatek - it is time to meet the US Open contenders!

British men's No 1 Cameron Norrie will kick-start the action against Alexander Shevchenko - live on Sky Sports Action - from around 5.15pm.

The US Open returns to Sky Sports after a new rights deal was agreed with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) in December 2022, bringing the final Grand Slam of the year back to Sky Sports screens for the first time since 2015.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at five of the best points so far from Carlos Alcaraz's US Open career

This means that until Sunday, September 10, viewers can stream all 16 courts and more than 135 hours of US Open action, featuring some of the biggest names in tennis.

The coverage will be fronted by Gigi Salmon alongside an all-star line-up of tennis experts, including Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman and Johanna Konta, with much of the coverage presented from Sky Sports' brand new studio.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at some of the most iconic winning moments throughout the history of the US Open

Highlights of matches will be available across Sky Sports TV and social media platforms, with up to 35 classic US Open matches available to tennis fans across the competition around the live coverage, including Andy Murray's first Grand Slam title in 2012 and Emma Raducanu's extraordinary victory as a qualifier in 2021.

