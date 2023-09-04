US Open: Carlos Alcaraz marches on and faces Jannik Sinner or Alexander Zverev next in New York

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz wasted little time in beating Italian Matteo Arnaldi 6-3 6-3 6-4 to reach the US Open quarter-finals on Monday.

Under a closed roof on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Alcaraz was solid from the start against a man who was playing in the Flushing Meadows main draw for the first time.

It took a few games for Alcaraz to size up his opponent but once the Spaniard did, it was pretty much one-way traffic.

Alcaraz took charge with a break for a 4-2 lead in the first set and then broke again at the start of the second to find himself 2-0 up.

The feisty Italian would have his moment in the third set, breaking Alcaraz at 2-1 but the Spaniard would immediately break back and then again to seal victory.

"I think the intensity from the beginning until the last ball pleased me," said the 20-year-old Wimbledon champion.

"I played a really solid match, less mistakes, I played my game. I'm really happy with the performance."

He will next face either Italian sixth seed Sinner or 12th seeded Alexander Zverev.

Elsewhere, eighth seed Andrey Rublev ended British hopes in the US Open singles when beating Jack Draper in four sets.

Rublev will face Daniil Medvedev or Alex de Minaur on Wednesday for a place in the semi-finals - the pair who are last up on Louis Armstrong on Monday.

