US Open: Aryna Sabalenka sails through but Ons Jabeur sent packing by Zheng Qinwen

Aryna Sabalenka celebrated her dethroning of Iga Swiatek as the world number one with a comprehensive 6-1 6-3 victory over 13th seed Daria Kasatkina in the US Open fourth round on Monday night.

Swiatek's defeat on Sunday means Sabalenka will top the rankings for the first time once this tournament is over, although the Australian Open champion's main ambition this fortnight will be to leave with the trophy on Saturday.

Sabalenka has made the semi-finals of the past two editions here in New York, and will face Ons Jabeur's conqueror Zheng Qinwen next in her bid to make the last four again.

Image: Aryna Sabalenka officially becomes the world number one after the US Open

On top of winning the Australian Open this year, the Belarusian also reached the last four of the French Open and Wimbledon.

"I had no doubt that Iga was going to make it to the final. I was sad that she lost, but becoming number one means a lot to me," said Sabalenka on-court.

"I've been pushing myself a lot this year to make this goal and I still can't believe it... but I didn't want to be distracted for tonight."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Jabeur out, Keys beats Pegula

Zheng beat last year's US Open runner-up Jabeur 6-2 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals, her deepest run ever in a Grand Slam tournament.

Zheng is seeded 23rd and becomes the first Chinese player to reach the last eight of the US Open since Qiang Wang in 2019.

And she did it by overpowering the fifth-seeded Tunisian with an aggressive baseline game that produced 21 winners.

"I feel just super happy and excited to play in a big stadium and have a really good performance today," the 20-year-old Zheng told the Louis Armstrong Stadium crowd.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Victoria Azarenka accidentally hit a smash at her doubles partner Beatriz Haddad Maia!

Earlier in the day, Madison Keys beat fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-3 in just over an hour to book her spot in the last eight.

Keys, the 17th seed and 2017 runner-up at Flushing Meadows, made quick work of her third-seeded opponent and close friend.

Her quarter-final opponent will be ninth-seeded Marketa Vondrousova, who came back to beat unseeded American Peyton Stearns 6-7(3) 6-3 6-2 to keep alive her dream of a second straight Grand Slam title after winning Wimbledon.

"I actually didn't expect it after Wimby, there was a lot of pressure," Vondrousova said afterwards. "Let's see what happens next."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the US Open live and exclusive on Sky Sports from August 28 to September 10. All courts will be available to watch for the first time

Sky welcomes tennis back to its channels, adding to the existing sports portfolio and reaffirming the broadcaster as the home of live sport in the UK & Ireland.

Sky Sports' new mixed reality studio features multiple custom built LED screens, integrated light 'sabres', and an open canopy roof, making the space alive with colour and energy to reflect the vibrancy of the last Grand Slam of the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive Andy Murray's rollercoaster career at the US Open, which saw him claim his maiden major title in 2012 in New York

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Murray admits he'll have to consider his tennis future if he continues to suffer disappointing results, while Tim Henman hopes he continues to persevere

With integrated AR capabilities, a versatile LED floor, and a 'fourth wall', the viewer will be transported to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in a 360-degree immersive environment. Our tennis experts will take the viewer into the eyes of the players for expert Hawkeye analysis and insight as the tournament progresses.

The technology involved allows us to add an entire new dimension and will bring customers closer to the action.

Highlights of matches will be available across Sky Sports TV and our social media platforms.

Video highlights will also be available of the Sky Sports website and app, where there will also be a daily live text commentary on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as live scores, reports, analysis and features.

Stream the US Open on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime.