Adelaide International: Jack Draper makes incredible comeback against Miomir Kecmanovic to reach quarter-finals

Jack Draper made an incredible comeback to defeat Miomir Kecmanovic 5-7 7-6(9) 7-6(7) and reach the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International.

Draper saved two match points in the second set and was 4-1 down in the final set tie-break but came back to win in a match that lasted three hours and 39 minutes.

The result was a far cry from his blistering opening-round victory over Sebastian Baez, which he won in less than 90 minutes.

Draper will face top seed Tommy Paul after he beat Australian qualifier Jack Bolt 6-2 6-3 on Wednesday.

In an early contender for match of the year, Kecmanovic won a rollercoaster first set but squandered two match points in the second as Draper battled to force a decider.

There was controversy in that final set when the Serb refused to play for five minutes, seemingly due to his belief that a point Draper won in the tie-break saw the ball go under the net.

The umpire gave Draper the point which set up match point for the Brit, but he could not take it before finding a way over the line to reach the last eight.

Image: Jack Draper battled hard to reach the last eight at the Adelaide International

Norrie battles past Van Assche

In Auckland, Cameron Norrie needed three sets to overcome Luca Van Assche 6-3 6-7(6) 6-1 to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Norrie broke to go 4-2 up in the first set, which proved to be the decisive moment in the opener but failed to convert match point in the second set tie-break.

Van Assche punished him by taking the set at the third time of asking, having thrown away two set points earlier in the set.

The Frenchman broke Norrie straight away in the deciding set but Norrie refound his rhythm and won the next six games to ensure a last-eight match against Chile's Alejandro Tabilo - live on Sky Sports.

