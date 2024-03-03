Mexican Open: Alex de Minaur defends Acapulco title as he beats Casper Ruud in straight sets

Alex de Minaur defended his Mexican Open title after defeating Casper Ruud 6-4 6-4 in straight sets in Acapulco.

The match took just under two hours as the pair battled in long rallies, with the difference being the Australian's ability to capitalise on break points, nailing three of four while Ruud converted just one of four.

Third-seeded De Minaur is just the fourth player to win back-to-back titles in Acapulco, the first since David Ferrer in 2010-12.

"Acapulco is becoming like a second home. I thought that it was impossible to feel better after what happened last year, but I came back a year later to defend the title and it has been true pleasure," De Minaur said.

De Minaur took an early lead in the first set at 3-1 and served out the rest of the set. In the second, the pair broke each other before the Australian had the decisive break in the seventh game and went on to win his 10th consecutive match.

Sixth-seeded Ruud missed the chance to win his 11th title in the ATP and his first ATP 500 title.

De Minaur revealed he will fly to San Diego, California to cheer on his girlfriend Katie Boulter, who reached her first WTA 500 final.

Britain's Boulter will face Ukranian Marta Kostyuk in Sunday night's final in California, live on Sky Sports Tennis at midnight.

