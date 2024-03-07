Ons Jabeur would back Saudi Arabia switch for WTA Finals

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur says she would be supportive of the Women's Tennis Association if it decides to move the prestigious WTA Finals to Saudi Arabia this year.

A potential switch to the Gulf country has generated notable opposition, with tennis greats Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova among those who have expressed concerns over the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people in the country.

In February, the governing body of men's tennis, the ATP Tour, announced a five-year strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), adding to speculation that a similar deal could be reached in the women's game.

"I think I'm the first player who would be supportive of going to Saudi," Jabeur told reporters at Indian Wells on Wednesday.

"The country is evolving. I know that other people have a different opinion, which is normal, but I've been there a couple of times and I've seen how amazing people are, how women are getting more and more rights.

"As a female tennis player, I feel it's time to go there, it's time to give the opportunity to women who dream of being tennis players."

In 2021, Jabeur became the first Arab woman to crack the top 10 in women's tennis and has reached as high as No 2 in the world.

The three-time Grand Slam finalist takes on American Katie Volynets in the second round of Indian Wells on Friday.

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in various sports like football, Formula 1, boxing and golf in the last few years.

WTA chief Steve Simon previously told Reuters that no decision had yet been made over the 2024 edition of the Finals. He also said last year that the kingdom presented "big issues" and the matter is being discussed with various groups.

