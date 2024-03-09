Coco Gauff: US Open champion overcomes scare to reach third round of BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Coco Gauff overcame a 5-2 third-set deficit against unseeded Clara Burel to emerge with hard-fought 2-6 6-3 7-6 (7-4) victory and reach the third round at Indian Wells.

Gauff looked to be heading out when she went a set and a break down but rallied and triumphed in a deciding set tie-break.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The third-seeded American teenager came out tight, spraying errors around the court and double faulting on two break points in a poor first set that Burel wrapped up with an unreturnable serve.

But US Open champion Gauff stepped up her serving in the second set and moved into the court to take time away from her opponent, using her speed to race down a drop shot and level the contest at a set apiece.

The Frenchwoman refused to go away under sunny skies in the California desert, however, breaking for a 2-0 lead when Gauff's forehand sailed long.

Gauff wasted two break points in the next game and was broken again as Burel suddenly found herself leading 4-0 in the third.

Serving for the match up 5-3, it was 44th-ranked Burel's turn to tighten up and Gauff pounced on her short balls and tentative serves.

Gauff stayed aggressive in the tiebreaker, sealing the win after a long rally ended with Burel misfiring wide to the delight of the crowd on centre court.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Coco Gauff believes she didn't play her best tennis against Clara Burel but was happy with the result as she became the first teenager with the most WTA 1000 wins

"I'm happy with the mental fight," Gauff said. "It wasn't my best tennis but it's not about how you show up on your good days, it's how you show up on your bad ones and I'm happy with how I showed up today."

Gauff will face Lucia Bronzetti in the third round after the Italian beat Anhelina Kalinina 6-3 6-4.

Gauff's mindset

Claiming victory over Clara Burel at Indian Wells, Gauff now holds a career record of 7-1 in third-set tie-breaks, with her only loss coming to Aryna Sabalenka as a 16-year-old - Ostrava R16 2020



How to watch play on Sky Sports Tennis

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.