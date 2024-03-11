Indian Wells: Emma Raducanu knocked out by Aryna Sabalenka as Cameron Norrie loses to Gael Monfils

Emma Raducanu is out of Indian Wells after being beaten 6-3 7-5 by Aryna Sabalenka in the third round, as Cameron Norrie also lost on a disappointing day for the Brits.

Raducanu fought hard after losing the second set but was overpowered at times by Australian Open champion Sabalenka and she is still yet to win against a top-10 player on the WTA Tour.

The 21-year-old will be encouraged by her performance, though, as she produced some of her best tennis this year at times. She is next expected to play at the Miami Open, which begins on March 20 - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

"It was a tough match, she played unbelievable tennis and I am super happy with the level," said Sabalenka post-match.

"I'm super happy to get through. I thought that the atmosphere would be different and you guys brought the best atmosphere, so thank you so much for the support.

"I wasn't rushing things and just staying with myself and controlling myself and doing everything I can to win this match. That was the key."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aryna Sabalenka is left puzzled by Emma Raducanu's shot managing to stay in however goes on to win the match.

The opening four games of the match were shared before Sabalenka found the breakthrough in the middle of the first set and raced into a 5-2 lead before sealing the set.

It looked like the Belarusian was going to comfortably win the second set too when she again broke at 2-2, but Raducanu showed her fighting spirit and began to read the ball better to make it 3-3.

Raducanu held serve as Sabalenka became frustrated and was given a warning for her conduct as she shouted something following an unforced error.

A rare break-point chance for Raducanu came in the eighth game but she failed to take it as the match quickly went to 5-5.

Sabalenka broke to go 6-5 up and served for the match, sealing the winning point at the fourth time of asking to book a place in the last 16 against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina or American Emma Navarro.

Norrie defeated in thriller with Monfils

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gael Monfils pulls off brilliant underarm serve to help steal a point over Cameron Norrie.

There is no more British singles representation at Indian Wells after Norrie lost an epic match to Gael Monfils 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (5-7) 3-6 in three hours and 12 minutes.

An extraordinary first set saw Norrie have 20 break points before he narrowly won a tense tie-break in a one hour and 22-minute marathon set.

The British No 1 took a 3-0 lead and looked well on his way to securing a spot in the fourth round but Monfils fought back to draw level at 3-3.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gael Monfils takes a heroic tumble in his epic tussle with Cameron Norrie in Indian Wells.

Norrie was two points from victory at 5-4 but Monfils managed to hold. Another tie-break was needed and this time, Monfils came out on top after a cheeky underarm serve in the middle of the tie-break and an incredible rally to win it and send the match into a decider.

The opening six games were shared before Norrie began to show signs of fatigue and faltered. Monfils capitalised to go 5-3 up and held serve to triumph.

Gauff beats Bronzetti

US Open champion Coco Gauff gave herself an early birthday present by beating Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).

Gauff, who turns 20 on Wednesday, struggled early but found a way to hold her serve by saving 10 of 11 break points.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the round of 32 match between Lucia Bronzetti and Coco Gauff at the Indian Wells Open.

She closed out the match with a serve into the body that Bronzetti couldn't return. It extended Gauff's winning streak in the United States to 18 matches, a run that includes winning the title at last year's US Open.

Bronzetti had a chance to force a third set when she broke Gauff to take a 5-4 lead in the tie-break. Gauff won the next three points.

Later on Monday, Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev are in action - all live on Sky Sports Tennis.

How to watch play on Sky Sports Tennis

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.