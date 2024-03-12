Indian Wells: Iga Swiatek defeats Yulia Putintseva to set up quarter-final clash with Caroline Wozniacki

Iga Swiatek claimed her place in a third consecutive quarter-final after defeating Yulia Putintseva and setting up a clash with former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki.

Swiatek got off to a slow start and saved four break points in the third game before finding her groove. The Pole then raced to a 5-1 lead, prompting Putintseva to throw her racket to the floor in frustration, before wrapping the opener up in less than 30 minutes.

Putintseva advanced to the fourth round at Indian Wells for the first time in her career by beating Madison Keys and Ekaterina Alexandrova and it was the first time in four years she had done so in a singles event.

Wozniacki, who returned to the tour last year after stepping away from the sport in 2020 to start a family, eased past fellow mother Angelique Kerber 6-4 6-2 earlier in the day.

Wozniacki is relishing the opportunity to continue her run at Indian Wells after making the quarters for the first time in four years, and said she will have to play her "best tennis to compete" with Swiatek.

Swiatek, who was crowned a champion in Doha last month, is bidding to win her second title of the season this week and has not lost before the semi-final stage at a WTA 1000 tournament since 2023 in Rome.

"I knew I had to keep my focus [in the second set], Putintseva was trying different stuff out there," said Swiatek.

"But I just really wanted to play my game and focus on what I want to do. I'm glad I did that.

"Wozniacki is a really experienced player. I think she's playing great after her maternity break, she was fighting to come back.

"I have huge respect. It's going to be a nice match."

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk defeated Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 6-1, while Russian Anastasia Potapova defeated Italian Jasmine Paolini 7-5 0-6 6-3.

