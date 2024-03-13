Indian Wells: Coco Gauff cruises past Elise Mertens to reach quarter-finals after Aryna Sabalenka stunned by Emma Navarro

Coco Gauff breezed past Elise Mertens in straight sets to win on her 20th birthday at Indian Wells while Aryna Sabalenka was surprisingly knocked out.

Gauff dropped just two games as she raced to a 6-0 6-2 win over Mertens as she made the last eight for a second consecutive year.

She was on course to meet Sabalenka in the semi-finals in a repeat of the Australian Open final, but the world No 2 was stunned by Emma Navarro.

Sabalenka was far from her best as Navarro won 6-3 3-6 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of a WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career.

The opening six games of the match were tight with neither player getting a break point chance until Navarro made the breakthrough to go 5-3 up after a string of errors from Sabalenka.

Navarro held serve but the momentum shifted when Sabalenka broke early in the second and found her rhythm to send the match into a decider.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aryna Sabalenka won the second set with back-to-back aces over Emma Navarro.

Both players shared breaks before Navarro went 3-1 up by breaking for a second time in the set to the frustration of Sabalenka, who let out a big roar.

This time, Navarro didn't let the advantage slip as the 22-year-old American took one of the biggest wins of her career.

"It's never easy coming out and playing an opponent like that, so experienced and so talented. She made it really tough on me but I was able to play some good tennis in the right moments," said Navarro, who will play Maria Sakkari or Diane Parry in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

"I stayed aggressive on returns and played some better service games in the third set, so put some pressure on her throughout and I think that made the difference."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Emma Navarro and Aryna Sabalenka produce a striking rally in their thrilling tussle at Indian Wells.

Gauff: My best match of the tournament so far

It was one-way traffic for Gauff as she completed a rare bagel at this stage of a WTA 1000 tournament over Mertens in a 24-minute opening set.

Mertens just struggled in all areas and moved poorly but managed to hold one service game and get one break early in the second.

From 2-2 in set two though, it was all about Gauff again as she raised her game and dominated the baseline rallies to win four games in a row to close out the match and book a place in the last eight against Daria Kasatkina or Yuan Yue

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Coco Gauff won a stunning rally against Elise Mertens in the first set.

"I played really well. I feel really good. My best match of the tournament so far and I'm so happy to win on my birthday," Gauff told Sky Sports Tennis.

"I feel like I'm close to my best level and when I'm playing like that it's hard to beat me."

How to watch play on Sky Sports Tennis

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - no contract, cancel anytime.