Novak Djokovic: Six-time Miami Open winner withdraws from event to balance private and professional schedules

Six-time Miami Open champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the tournament, citing the balance between his private and professional schedule.

Djokovic's announcement on his social media accounts follows his 6-4 3-6 6-3 defeat to unheralded Luca Nardi on Monday in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open.

"At this stage of my career, I'm balancing my private and professional schedule," Djokovic wrote on X.

"I'm sorry that I won't experience some of the best and most passionate fans in the world."

Nardi, who is ranked No 123, became the lowest-ranked player to beat Djokovic in a Grand Slam or ATP Masters 1000 level event, surpassing No 122 Kevin Anderson in 2008 in Miami.

The 20-year-old Italian got into the field as a "lucky loser," which is a player who stumbled on the final hurdle in qualifying but made it into the main draw as a replacement for an injured player who pulled out before the first round.

The 36-year-old Djokovic is a six-time champion in Miami. The hardcourt tournament begins next week.

