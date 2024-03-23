Andy Murray match suspended at Miami Open as weather wreaks havoc

Andy Murray's match with Tomas Martin Etcheverry lasted just six games on Friday as heavy rain disrupted play across the Miami Open schedule.

Murray, who beat Matteo Berrettini in the opening round, was tied at 3-3 in the first set in his second-round clash with the Argentine and is scheduled to resume play on Saturday.

It marked one of 14 men's singles matches cancelled on Friday night due to the poor weather, including Cam Norrie's match-up with Flavio Cobolli and Jack Draper's meeting with Nicolas Jarry.

Draper is scheduled to start at 3pm on Saturday, followed by the resumption of Murray's match at approximately 5pm before Norrie takes to the court at approximately 7pm, all of which remain weather permitting.

British No 1 Katie Boulter will join them in action on Saturday from around 9pm when she faces Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia after defeating 16-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova.

Victory for Murray would see him advance to face Tomas Machac after the world No 60 knocked out world No 5 Andrey Rublev with a 6-4 6-4 upset earlier on Friday.

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner was also among those impacted by the weather as his second-round tie against Andrea Vavassori was also delayed.

Third seed Sinner currently leads his fellow Italian 3-2, 40/40 in the opening set as he vies for a place against either Alex Michelsen or Tallon Griekspoor in the next round.

Elsewhere Denis Shapovalov leads Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-1 in their suspended match, while Daniil Medvedev awaits the start of his second-round encounter with Marton Fucsovics.

The flurry of cancellations comes after play had also been delayed for six hours on Thursday, with more rain expected on Saturday.

In the women's draw, world No 1 Iga Swiatek saw her match against Camila Giorgi pushed back until Saturday while Elina Svitolina's clash with Naomi Osaka was also postponed.

