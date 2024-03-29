Miami Open: Jannik Sinner hammers Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to book place in final

Jannik Sinner produced a stunning performance to demolish defending champion Daniil Medvedev in straight sets and reach the Miami Open final.

In a rematch of this year's epic Australian Open final, in which Medvedev led by two sets to love before Sinner stormed back to claim his first grand slam title, the 22-year-old made light work of his opponent this time out.

Sinner dropped only three games as he romped to a 6-1 6-2 victory in just 69 minutes to reverse the result of last year's final.

Image: Sinner needed just 69 minutes to defeat Medvedev

The Italian lost his only match of the season so far to Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals in Indian Wells two weeks ago but has been dominant once more in Florida.

Serena Williams was among the crowd in attendance, and some fans at Hard Rock Stadium jeered Medvedev late in the second set after two wild errors, with the Russian completely outplayed by his opponent.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tennis legend Serena Williams attended the Miami Open men's semi-final between Sinner and Medvedev

Sinner, who can overtake Alcaraz as world No 2 by winning the title, told Sky Sports after his win: "I felt great on court today. I served very well, especially in important moments.

"I handled the situation well in the beginning of each set. He had some break chances. If he makes them, it's already much different.

"I'm very happy. I think Daniil didn't play his best today, he missed some shots which he usually doesn't miss, but I took the chance and I'm very happy to be in the final."

Sinner is the first man to reach back-to-back Miami Open finals since John Isner in 2018 and 2019. He will face the winner of the second semi-final between No 4 seed Alexander Zverev and 11th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, who knoced out Alcaraz in the quarters.

The women's final on Saturday sees American Danielle Collins face No 4 seed Elena Rybakina.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Danielle Collins against Ekaterina Alexandrova from the Miami Open semi-finals

How to watch play on Sky Sports Tennis

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours.

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...