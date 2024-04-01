Jannik Sinner: Australian Open champion on a roll after winning Miami Open

Red-hot Jannik Sinner said he is enjoying every moment of his sensational start to the 2024 season after winning the Miami Open on Sunday for his third title of the year.

The Italian outplayed Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals and Grigor Dimitrov in the final to improve to 22-1 this year and rise to a career-best world No 2.

"This is a special moment," Sinner said after beating Dimitrov 6-3 6-1 in the final for his second Masters 1000 title.

"You never know if this is the last time or not. So you have to enjoy this for one day, and now a new chapter is coming, clay-court season is coming, so completely different.

"Let's see how I will play from now on. But for sure, the hard-court season until now has been very good."

My father was a cook, my mother was a waitress. For us, work has always been a priority. I left home when I was 13, in order to achieve dreams you have to make sacrifices.

Behind an improved serve and textbook shot-making, Sinner has been on a roll this season, winning the Australian Open in January.

His only loss of the year came to Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals at Indian Wells.

"Being number two, it's an amazing feeling," Sinner said.

"I never thought to come to this point. I come from a very normal family. My dad is still working, as is my mom, too. For me sport is one thing and life is different."

Sinner's coach Darren Cahill told reporters the 22-year-old is loving life but also staying grounded.

"He appreciates every single moment that is happening to him, but he's also got his feet on the ground knowing it's just a sport, it's just a tennis match," Cahill said.

"Whilst he's professional in everything he does, he enjoys his life. He's a normal 22-year-old kid. There's a lot to learn from him, a lot of good to learn from both him and Carlos. I think they're very similar in many, many ways.

"That's why I think tennis is in great hands at the moment with the likes of those two and many other players coming through that are going to carry the torch through a generation we have been so fortunate to sit through the last 20 years.

"It's important to have these types of sports people coming through."

