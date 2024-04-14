Emma Raducanu to face Angelique Kerber in Porsche Tennis Grand Prix opening round in Stuttgart

The draw has been made for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, with Emma Raducanu facing Angelique Kerber in the opening round.

Raducanu heads to Stuttgart after a successful weekend in the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers where she beat Caroline Garcia and Diane Parry to lead Great Britain to a 3-1 win over France and a spot in the Finals.

Kerber, a champion in Stuttgart in 2015 and 2016, is set to compete at the Porsche Tennis Arena for the first time since 2022 and, like Raducanu, plays after being handed a wild card.

World No 1 and two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will also feature in the WTA 500 tournament, which includes eight of the world's top 10.

The top four seeds, Swiatek, Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina have first-round byes for the indoor clay-court event.

Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

