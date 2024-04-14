Stefanos Tsitsipas: Greek captures Monte-Carlo Masters crown for third time in four years

Stefanos Tsitsipas captured the Monte-Carlo Masters title for the third time in four years after dispatching Casper Ruud 6-1 6-4 in the Principality.

The Greek rose to the occasion in front of a capacity crowd on Court Rainier III, playing freely, to expose the Norwegian's deep-court position to cap another standout week.

Tsitsipas found his best level in Monte Carlo, where he handed Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner just his second defeat of the year in the semi-finals, securing his first title of 2024.

Princely Tsitsipas Stefanos Tsitsipas is the third player in the Open Era to win his first three finals in Monte-Carlo (2021, 2022 and 2024) after Ilie Nastase and Rafael Nadal, but the first player without dropping a single set.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tsitsipas says winning a third Monte Carlo Masters title felt even more special than the previous two

"I had to go out there and show my tennis as I promised every single one of them [my team] I will make the most out of it," Tsitsipas said.

"I am glad I presented on court and showed some ruthless tennis. From the beginning to the end my play was cohesive and I was able to blend in a lot of different shots."

Tsitsipas dominated proceedings against fellow 25-year-old Ruud from the onset, cruising through six consecutive games to wrap up the opening set in 36 minutes.

The second set was a much closer affair but Tsitsipas proved too strong for Ruud, as the Greek became the first player in the professional era to win his first three Monte Carlo finals in straight sets.

Muller: Win puts him where he deserves to be

"He was a player that was in Grand Slam finals but actually he was further away than he was back then to win the Grand Slams," former player Gilles Muller told Sky Sports Tennis.

"Obviously lots of doubts that he had but with a win like this it's going to do him so much good and give him back the confidence and puts him where he deserves to be."

Fate favours the fearless...

Tale of the Tape

ATP Live Rankings

