Andy Murray does not require surgery on injured ankle but return date yet to be confirmed

Andy Murray will not have surgery on the the ankle injury he suffered in Miami, his team have confirmed, but there remains no date yet for his return to competition.

The three-time grand slam champion is now out of a walking boot and Sky Sports News understands his rehab is going well.

Murray, who turns 37 this summer, is now hoping to start hitting again on court soon.

Murray previously said he would like to compete at the Olympics once more before retiring - he is a two-time gold medallist. The 2024 Games start at the end of July in Paris.

Wimbledon - where he has also won two titles - starts on July 1. Before that the French Open starts on May 26. Murray has only played at Rolland-Garros once since career-saving hip surgery in 2019.

