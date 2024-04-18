Cameron Norrie breezes into Barcelona Open quarter-finals with straight-sets win over Roberto Bautista Agut

British men's number one Cameron Norrie booked his place in the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open with an impressive straight-sets win over home favourite Roberto Bautista Agut.

Norrie secured a 6-4 6-3 victory, the 200th of his career on tour, in one hour and 24 minutes and will now face either Tomas Etcheverry or Brandon Nakashima in the last eight.

Norrie gained an early break in each set but was twice immediately broken back to love, but the left-hander's greater variety of shots and willingness to come to the net - where he won 11 of 13 points - ultimately proved critical.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cameron Norrie finished off a long rally against Roberto Bautista Agut with a fantastic forehand winner.

"On the score, it was easy but there was a lot of tough points in there," Norrie told Sky Sports after his third-round win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cameron Norrie was very pleased to hear he'd reached his 200th ATP win after defeating Roberto Bautista Agut to go through to the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open.

"I was really pleased with how I handled myself when serving for the first set and I had a couple of tough games at the end of the second.

"I was very, very solid and I converted the points when I was aggressive. I felt like I was moving well and I was pleased with my footwork."

With the French Open taking place from May 26, Norrie is eyeing a run to the final in Barcelona and lifting the trophy as he steps up his preparations for the second Grand Slam of the year.

He added: "It's a big tournament [Barcelona], with a lot of really good past champions, so I really want to win this tournament."

How to watch play on Sky Sports Tennis

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours.

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, Tennis and so much more.