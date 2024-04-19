Jack Draper beaten by Taylor Fritz in Munich quarter-final at BMW Open

Jack Draper suffered a quarter-final exit at the BMW Open in Munich, with world No 15 Taylor Fritz coming from behind to win 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7-1).

Draper, ranked 31 places below his American opponent, dominated the early exchanges, breaking the tournament's third seed in the opening game of the match.

He had four further break-point opportunities in the fifth game of the opening set but failed to convert any of them. Not that it would matter, with the 22-year-old Brit comfortably serving things out.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Draper is in impressive form as he takes the opening set of his quarter-final against Taylor Fritz at the Bavarian open in Munich

However, in increasingly testing conditions - hail at one point interrupting the third set - Fritz fired back and broke Draper in the fourth game of the second set, having initially trailed 40-0.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Taylor Fritz levels it at one set all against Jack Draper in the quarter-finals of the Bavarian open in Munich

In a tightly-contested deciding set, Draper had opportunities to pull away but ultimately faded in the tie-breaker, a second double-fault of the match proving crucial at 2-1, handing Fritz the mini break and he'd go on to close things out in emphatic fashion by winning seven-straight points.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Draper hits a tremendous back hand in the third against Taylor Fitz to put pressure on the American

Fritz will face tournament top seed Alexander Zverev or Cristian Garin in the semi-finals.

How to watch on Sky Sports Tennis

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, Tennis and so much more.