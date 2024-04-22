Boris Becker 'working hard with authorities' to return to Wimbledon after deportation from UK in 2022

Boris Becker says he is "working hard with the authorities" to return to the UK and Wimbledon next year after being deported in 2022 following a prison sentence.

Becker - who won six Grand Slam titles between 1985 and 1995, including three at Wimbledon - was jailed at Wandsworth prison for hiding £2.5m of assets and loans in a bankruptcy fraud case.

The German, 56, was handed a two-and-a-half-year sentence and served eight months

Becker cannot return to the UK until October 2024 at the earliest but wants to get back to Wimbledon in 2025, saying the tournament is "in my DNA".

Image: Becker was deported from the UK in 2022 after serving an eight-month prison sentence

"Wimbledon has been my favourite tournament as a player, coach and commentator. It's unique, you can't compare it," Becker said at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid.

"I lived in Wimbledon a long time so I'm working hard with the authorities to have all the applications ready to be back for next year.

"We're working on 2025. It's a part of my life. It's in my DNA, you can't deny that," added Becker, who also said he wants to commentate on Wimbledon again.

Becker has not been involved in tennis since stepping down as Holger Rune's head coach at the start of February.

He was previously Novak Djokovic's coach between 2014 and 2016.

Becker remains the youngest men's singles champion at Wimbledon, winning as a 17-year-old in 1985 as he beat Kevin Curren in the final.

