Jannik Sinner: The world No 2 in doubt for Roland Garros as he continues to recover from hip issue

Jannik Sinner has said he will only compete at Roland Garros later this month if he fully recovers from a hip issue that forced him out of Madrid and Rome.

The world No 2 sustained the injury at Madrid and pulled out of his quarter-final against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime last week, before deciding to skip the Rome tournament which runs from May 8-19, live on Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old, who claimed his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, said the injury was more serious than initially suspected

"At Roland Garros, I'll only play if I'm 100 per cent, if there's any doubt we have to see," Sinner said.

"Some injuries can be prevented, some can't. So far we've done a great job, last year I played a whole season without injuries and also in this season so far.

"With the MRI we saw that something isn't 100 per cent ok. However, we have everything under control.

“If it doesn't get 100 per cent cured, I'll stop a little longer. Taking care of the body is more important than everything else."

Sinner said he would prioritise his health over the year's second Grand Slam, which begins on May 26, live on Sky Sports, but admitted that missing out in Rome would make things difficult for him.

"Now I'll have a period without playing, we need to see how to work from next week onwards," Sinner added.

"Preparation for Roland Garros will clearly not be optimal. We'll give our best to get there in the best possible conditions to compete, but playing a Grand Slam without matches in Rome isn't easy.”

In the run-up to the second Grand Slam of 2024 - the French Open at Roland Garros from May 26 - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the clay-court season.

Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome (ATP and WTA Masters 1000) - May 7-19

Geneva Open (ATP 250) - May 20-26

Lyon Open (ATP 250) - May 20-26

Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA 500 with Emma Raducanu in action) - May 20-26

Morocco Open (WTA 250) - May 20-26

