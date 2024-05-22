Novak Djokovic books Geneva Open semi-final place after victory over Tallon Griekspoor

Novak Djokovic progressed to the Geneva Open semi-finals on Thursday, beating Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 7-5 6-1.

A tight first set proved far from easy for the Serbian, however, as he had to save four Griekspoor set points at 5-4 down, eventually recovering to win 7-5.

Indeed, Griekspoor, ranked 27, had three set points in a row from 0-40 on the Djokovic serve, but could not take any of them.

Djokovic won nine of the next 10 games in the clash to book his place in the ATP 250 event's semi-finals, winning the second set in dominant fashion 6-1.

Djokovic will face the Czech Republic's Tomas Machac in the semi-finals on Friday, seeking his first final of the season.

"Great win," said the 37-year-old. "I thought in the first set it could have gone his way easily because I think he was the better player. We could have been having a completely different direction of the match if he converted those set points.

"I was lucky to find some really good serves and from that moment onwards I really played some good, solid tennis. He did help me a bit with mistakes, but I think the second set was really good."

Djokovic was a surprise entry into the event following his shock early exit at the Italian Open earlier this month to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo, two days after being accidentally struck on the head by a bottle.

After the world No 1 underwent tests, he requested a wildcard into the tournament in Switzerland, starting his campaign with a win.

