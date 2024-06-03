 Skip to content
French Open: Order of play for day 11 at Roland Garros with Aryna Sabalenka taking on Mirra Andreeva on Wednesday

Order of play for day 11 of the French Open at Roland Garros (all times are BST); Aryna Sabalenka faces Mirra Andreeva as the quarter-finals continue in Paris. Follow scores and reports on Sky Sports' digital platforms

Tuesday 4 June 2024 17:51, UK

Aryna Sabalenka
Image: Women's second seed Aryna Sabalenka is back in action on Wednesday, taking on Mirra Andreeva in the quarter-finals

Order of play for day 11 of the French Open with women's second seed Aryna Sabalenka facing 17-year-old sensation Mirra Andreeva in the quarter-finals.

(All times are BST. Seeds in brackets)

Court Philippe Chatrier

From`12pm

(12) Jasmine Paolini (Ita) v (4) Elena Rybakina (Kaz), Mirra Andreeva (Rus) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr)

From 7pm

Trending

(4) Alexander Zverev (Ger) v (11) Alex De Minaur (Aus)

In the run-up to the third Grand Slam of 2024 - Wimbledon - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the grass-court season.

  • Stuttgart Open (ATP 250 with Andy Murray in action) - June 10-16
  • Rosmalen Open (ATP/WTA 250) - June 10-16

