French Open: Order of play for day 11 at Roland Garros with Aryna Sabalenka taking on Mirra Andreeva on Wednesday

Order of play for day 11 of the French Open at Roland Garros (all times are BST); Aryna Sabalenka faces Mirra Andreeva as the quarter-finals continue in Paris. Follow scores and reports on Sky Sports' digital platforms
Tuesday 4 June 2024 17:51, UK
Order of play for day 11 of the French Open with women's second seed Aryna Sabalenka facing 17-year-old sensation Mirra Andreeva in the quarter-finals.
(All times are BST. Seeds in brackets)
From`12pm
(12) Jasmine Paolini (Ita) v (4) Elena Rybakina (Kaz), Mirra Andreeva (Rus) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr)
From 7pm
(4) Alexander Zverev (Ger) v (11) Alex De Minaur (Aus)
