French Open: Order of play for day 11 at Roland Garros with Aryna Sabalenka taking on Mirra Andreeva on Wednesday

Order of play for day 11 of the French Open with women's second seed Aryna Sabalenka facing 17-year-old sensation Mirra Andreeva in the quarter-finals.

(All times are BST. Seeds in brackets)

Court Philippe Chatrier

From`12pm

(12) Jasmine Paolini (Ita) v (4) Elena Rybakina (Kaz), Mirra Andreeva (Rus) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr)

From 7pm

(4) Alexander Zverev (Ger) v (11) Alex De Minaur (Aus)

