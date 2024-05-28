French Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka launches her Roland Garros campaign with statement victory

Aryna Sabalenka launched her bid for a maiden French Open title and second Grand Slam crown of the year with a 6-1 6-2 first-round win over Russian teenager Erika Andreeva that will serve as a warning to her main rivals.

The 26-year-old, who successfully defended her Australian Open title earlier this year, arrived at Roland Garros as a top contender after strong results in the European clay swing and wasted little time to get going on Court Philippe Chatrier.

After breaking in the fourth game when 19-year-old Andreeva hit a double fault, Sabalenka fired up her forehand to quickly build up a 5-1 lead and closed out the opening set when her opponent sent a shot wide.

Sabalenka pounced on world number 100 Andreeva's serve again to grab the lead in the second set before handing the break back while attempting a chip from deep, but last year's semi-finalist promptly surged ahead 4-2 after saving more breakpoints.

Having neutralised the increased threat from Andreeva, she wrapped up the contest on serve in 68 minutes, finishing it off on her third matchpoint with a sublime drop shot at the net to huge cheers from the crowd.

Rybakina makes winning start

Image: Elena Rybakina overcame Belgium's Greet Minnen to win her opening match at Roland Garros

World no.4 Elena Rybakina booked her place in the second round of the French Open with a hard-fought victory against Belgium's Greet Minnen.

The former Wimbledon champion won 10 games in a row but was still an unconvincing victor against unseeded Minnen.

An uneven match saw the 24-year-old from Kazakhstan turn a 2-0 deficit in the first set into a commanding 6-2 4-0 lead.

Fourth seed Rybakina then dropped serve twice as Minnen threatened a comeback, but regained her composure to wrap up a 6-2 6-3 victory.

Cornet's emotional goodbye

Image: France's Alize Cornet lost her first-round match at the French Open ahead of her retirement.

Roland Garros had to wave a third emotional farewell in three days after Alize Cornet lost her first-round match at the French Open.

Sales of tissues must have rocketed in Paris following the departure of former finalist Andy Murray on Sunday, and then 14-time champion Rafael Nadal's tear-jerking goodbye 24 hours later.

Cornet announced last month that she would be retiring after this year's home tournament.

The 34-year-old former world number 11, who twice made the fourth round, was granted a wild card and a spot on Court Philippe Chatrier for what she described as "the last dance".

She bowed out of her 20th Roland Garros, and her 72nd appearance at a grand slam, with a 6-2 6-1 loss to seventh seed Qinwen Zheng of China.

Cornet, who played her first French Open aged 15, said: "It's been a difficult day with a lot of emotion. It's a 20-year page that I'm turning and I'm going to a new chapter in my life.

"I wish I could have played better, but I gave everything I could to this sport."

