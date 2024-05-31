Andy Murray: Three-time tennis Grand Slam champion reveals he could play men's doubles at Wimbledon with Jamie Murray

Andy Murray has suggested he could play doubles at Wimbledon with his brother Jamie Murray.

Murray was playing in the men's doubles at the French Open on Friday with Dan Evans but the British pair lost 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-3) to Thiago Seyboth Wild and Sebastian Baez in the first round.

Last Sunday, Murray was beaten by Stan Wawrinka in the singles and he is now turning attention to what could be his final Wimbledon, having admitted retirement is a possibility this year.

Andy and Jamie Murray have never played doubles together at Wimbledon but did lead Great Britain to Davis Cup glory in 2015.

"My brother doesn't have a partner for Wimbledon currently. We have spoken a little bit about it," said Andy. "So may do that, but not 100 per cent sure yet.

"We will make a decision ahead of time. Obviously Jamie, he could also get a good partner, as well. We'll see what happens, but yeah, we'll probably decide in the next few days."

Image: Andy Murray and Jamie Murray played doubles together in the Davis Cup final in 2015, when Great Britain won the tournament

Murray last played doubles at Wimbledon in 2019, with Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the men's and Serena Williams in the mixed doubles.

The 37-year-old reiterated Friday that he wants to compete at the Paris Olympics, which will hold tennis matches at Roland Garros starting on July 27. That was why he and Evans got a wild-card invitation to compete in doubles at the French Open.

Murray won singles gold medals at the 2012 Olympics in London and the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro - he is the only player to win two consecutive tennis titles at the Summer Games.

Image: Andy Murray and Dan Evans lost in the first round of the men's doubles at the French Open

"Me and Dan obviously were hoping to have a good run here. It wasn't to be. So don't know if we'll get the opportunity [to play doubles at the Olympics]," said Murray.

"There are guys ahead of us in the rankings, and we've got good doubles players in the UK. Let's see what happens."

