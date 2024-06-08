Carlos Alcaraz: Spaniard aiming to fulfil his destiny against Alexander Zverev in Sunday's French Open final

Carlos Alcaraz is ready to fulfil his destiny and win Grand Slam finals on all three surfaces ahead of the French Open final against Rafael Nadal's first-round conqueror Alexander Zverev.

Alcaraz's five-set semi-final victory over Jannik Sinner made him the youngest man to reach Slam finals on hard court, grass and the clay of Paris.

"I knew that, I checked my phone after the win," said the Wimbledon champion. "Yeah, it's something great. Breaking new records is great for me.

"Honestly, before the final it's something that I really didn't want to think about, but obviously that means that I'm playing good tennis on every surface, that is something that I really wanted to do when I started on the tour.

"So it's a great feeling, but right now, I don't want to think about it."

Zverev leads the head to head 5-4, but Alcaraz won their most recent meeting at Indian Wells this year.



Zverev won their only meeting at Roland Garros in 2022.



Alcaraz is playing in his third Grand Slam final.



Zverev is playing in his second Grand Slam final.



The 21-year-old has timed his run to a first final in Paris perfectly following Nadal's departure, possibly for the last time, at this tournament.

Nadal's 14 wins across 19 years have defined the clay-court Grand Slam this century, but the Spanish influence stretches back to fellow former champions Juan Carlos Ferrero - now Alcaraz's coach - Albert Costa and Carlos Moya.

Alcaraz said: "I have a special feeling about this tournament.

"I remember when I finished school, running to my home just to put the TV on and watch the matches here in the French Open.

"I watched a lot of matches. Of course Rafa Nadal dominating this tournament for, let's say, 14, 15 years. It's something unbelievable.

"I wanted to put my name on that list of the Spanish players who won this tournament.

"Not only Rafa. Ferrero, Moya, Costa, a lot of Spanish players, legends from our sport that won this tournament, I really want to put my name on that list, as well."

Zverev beat two-time runner-up Casper Ruud in his semi-final, on the day a court case against him for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend was terminated after a settlement was reached.

The 27-year-old was contesting a penalty order and fine of 450,000 euros issued last October.

Zverev had always maintained his innocence and the settlement did not include an admission of guilt.

With a tough week off the court behind him, the German fourth seed looked back at the struggles he has endured on it as he bids for a first Grand Slam title.

Zverev was two sets up on Dominic Thiem, and a break ahead in the fifth, only to lose the US Open final in 2020.

Then two years ago, while playing arguably some of the best tennis of his career, he suffered a horror ankle injury during his semi-final against Nadal.

"It's not only this week. It's just the last few years. It's as simple as that," he said.

"Going from basically the US Open final where I was two points away, to being rolled off in a wheelchair here two years ago. It's all part of my journey.

"Look, I'm in the final. I haven't won yet. But I just want to play my best tennis and give myself the best chance. If I am able to do that and if I am able to lift that trophy, it will mean the world to me."

